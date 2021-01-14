Greenfield hosting virtual meeting about downtown

The village of Greenfield is hosting a virtual public meeting later this month and is welcoming the public to offer its input on the future and revitalization of the downtown area.

The meeting, which will be held on Zoom, will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will be accessible through a link available on the village’s Facebook page and on the greenfieldohio.net website.

The public meeting will be facilitated by the Enterprise Community Partners, a national nonprofit organization, and will also include partners from the Greater Ohio Policy Center as well as members of the Greenfield administration and village council.

“When I discuss opportunities with our local businesses and industry, I hear the desire for the downtown to be reinvented as a lively district offering a unique opportunity for residents and visitors to eat, shop and live,” Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin said. “A strategic redevelopment of the downtown requires vision, planning and cooperation between the government, civic groups and the public.”

“Through this process, the village wants to create a comprehensive plan. The resulting guide will inform us of the public policy priorities in terms of utilities, land use, recreation and housing needs. This plan will also assist us in the framework for making critical resource decisions,” the city manager added.

The virtual public meeting is not only an opportunity for the public to learn, but to offer valuable input toward successful revitalization efforts of downtown Greenfield.

“Your voice will be heard, and we will listen to it,” Wilkin said.

A revitalized downtown brings with it the potential to drive positive economic development. This opportunity to come together to discuss and develop a plan for breathing life into the downtown is made possible through a federal grant.

The link to the Jan. 20 meeting can be found at greenfieldohio.net and on the village of Greenfield, Ohio Facebook page. You can also access the meeting at the following link: http://enterprisecommunity.zoom.us/j/92848352998?pwd=eFp3YThjc2INMIorK3pFUk9MMXhEdz09 or https://tinyurl.com/y2qjxekj [tinyurl.com].

For all information and updates, go to greenfieldohio.net or the Village of Greenfield, Ohio Facebook page. To reach the village offices, call 937-981-3500.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

This graphic from the village of Greenfield provides information on a virtual public meeting Jan. 20 to discuss the revitalization of downtown Greenfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Public-meeting.jpg This graphic from the village of Greenfield provides information on a virtual public meeting Jan. 20 to discuss the revitalization of downtown Greenfield. Submitted graphic

Wilkin: ‘Your voice will be heard, and we will listen to it’