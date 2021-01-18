Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Kendra Toney, 37, of Greenfield, was arrested for resisting arrest and persistent disorderly conduct.

Larry Smith II, 43, of Hillsboro, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear.

Jan. 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Derek Myers, 40, of Greenfield, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear and a probation violation.

Jan. 17

OFFENSE/INCIDENT

At 2:33 p.m. a resident in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street reported a theft. The incident is under investigation.