Halls Cattlemen of the Year

Hillsboro area residents Adam and Lindsay Hall have been named to 2020 Ohio Cattlemen’s Association Young Cattlemen of the Year.

The Young Cattlemen Award is given to “individuals or couples, typically under 40 years of age, who have demonstrated the initial stages of a successful beef operation and exhibited leadership potential,” according to a news release from the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association.

The Halls currently raise cattle on the Lindsey’s family farm where she grew up, Maplecrest Farms. They have around a 350-head cow-calf business, and Adam Hall said in a video interview published on the Ohio Cattleman Association’s website that, “Seventy-five to 80 percent of the cows are angus and the other 25 percent are simmentals and simanguses.”

Both Lindsey and Adam grew up on farms, Lindsey in Hillsboro on her family’s farm, and Adam on a small farm in West Virginia.Currently, Lindsey said she helps her mom on the farm with record-keeping, logistics, marketing and social media, as well as bookkeeping. She also said she like to help with the day-to-day tasks on the weekends. Adam, on the other hand, said he mostly does the day-to-day work such as feeding chores, calving cows, breeding cows and making hay and forages during the summer.

Lindsey said that her dad found his passion for beef cattle in college, and when he met Lindsey’s mother, their dream together was to start a seed stock operation. The two bought a group of angus cows from out West, which started the foundation for the farm today.

Lindsey and Adam got married in 2017, and then had a child, Holden, in 2019. Lindsey said that having kids and a family “makes all of this that we do on a daily basis, you know, with the family farm and, you know, our purpose and what we’re trying to accomplish as a family operation, so much more meaningful. Because, you know you always wanted to, you know, build something for your family, you know, to carry out your livelihood, what you’re passionate about, but also when you’re building something for future generations, it means that much more and takes on a whole new meaning.”

Lindsey concluded by saying that environmental stewardship and sustainability are important to Maplecrest, highlighting that they have what they’re given, and need to take care of the resources at their disposal, which included using the land wisely, using some of the new technologies or management practices, or as she put it, trying to “make something that’ll be here for decades to come.”

Lindsay and Adam Hall are pictured with cattle at Maplecrest Farms south of Hillsboro on SR 73.

