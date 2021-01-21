New vaccine spots open

New COVID-19 vaccination spots are open for county residents age 75 and older, and the Highland County Health Health Department is offering an online option for clinic sign-ups, health commissioner Jared Warner said Thursday in a news release.

“Due to additional vaccine supply, there are approximately 170 new spots available for 75 and older Highland County residents during the week of January 25,” Warner said in the news release. “We are going to use an online signup for this new group, but will still offer phone based registration through our Central Scheduling System at 1-866-395-1588. The online signup link is included below.”

You must be 75 years old or older to register, and you must live in Highland County to be eligible for these clinic spots, the news release said.

“Completing this form does not guarantee that you will be able to receive a vaccine. This is a screening process to get a list of eligible people. The survey may be closed after our registration spots are filled,” Warner said.

The health commissioners also emphasized, “Please do not call to ask if you were selected. Central scheduling will call you! If you do not receive a call before Thursday, January 26, you did not make it on this clinic schedule.”

Go to https://forms.gle/13b2xEpJqoQrdxAfA to access the online registration form.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Warner https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/01/web1_Warner-new-mug.jpg Warner

Online option for county residents 75 and up