A Second Chance Pet of the Week

Nibble, an American Staffordshire terrier mix is the A Second Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week. Nibble is red and white, about 7 years old and weighs about 65 pounds. She has been with A Second Chance about four years and seems to be house trained. Nibble came from the Highland County Dog Pound about three years ago. When she arrived she was thin, appeared to have been bred many times and was food aggressive, but not now. She has gained weight and is a rather good-looking young lady. She loves any attention she can get, loves belly rubs and hugs, and likes to play with her toys. Nibble likes to be loved. She is great with people, but not so good with other dogs. Nibble would love to finally have a family that loves her and shows her she is special. To meet Nibble or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the A 2nd Chance pet Adoptions Facebook page.

