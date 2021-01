A boil advisory has been issued for the Danville Pike area in Hillsboro, from Glenn Street to The Elks Golf Course, including all of Quail Meadow Court, Westover Drive, Meadow Lane and Meadow Circle, the city of Hillsboro said in a news release.

