There are many options for virtual Extension programming occurring this winter. Many of the programs are free to attend. By registering, you will receive connection information to either view the presentation through the Zoom portal or call-in options. Included in the list are the upcoming programs for the week of February 1, 2021.
Monday, Feb. 1
Ohio Cow/Calf Management Webinar School (virtual)
6-7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N_CtcKYwQB2l60Afug10aA
Topics: Hay! Now What?
Forage Analysis
Forage Storage 101
Tips for Managing Pumpkins, Sweet Corn and Invasive Pests (virtual)
7 p.m.
Cost: Free Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMudu2urT8pHNfhxxN OAOirISt2hUecotm
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Ag Tech Tuesday (virtual)
10-11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Registration: www.go.osu.edu/AgTechTues
The Digital Ag Team will present on various topics on the latest on-farm technology. CCA credits can be earned.
High Tunnel Production School (virtual)
12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_am3gfBZjSVy343ODZJsKNA
Dairy Labor Management Mini-Series (Virtual)
12:30 P.M. – 2:00 p.m.
Cost: $75 Registration: https://osu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2oi2oOb00wYcRw1
Fresh Ohio Strawberries at Thanksgiving and Christmas? (Virtual)
7:00 P.M.
Cost: Free
Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0odOGuqTkpGtU6zfynX7oiedLbYrvuT3kl
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Commercial Industrial Vegetation, Natural Areas, and Aquatic Pesticide Applicator Recertification Webinar (Virtual)
8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $75 Registration: https://www.cvent.com/c/express/19135360-5f3d-4965-82f1-38fee473a935
Southern Ohio Farm Show (virtual)
10 to 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0oceCtqjsiGdQzg012lGoW5oMzOAQmLnnp
Pasture for Profit Course (virtual)
7-8 p.m.
Cost: $50
Registration: https://www.afgc.org/i4a/ams/meetings/index.cfm?controller=meetings&action=startRegistration&conferenceID=89®init=1&pageID=3476
No “Wining” – Just Growing Grapes & Brambling Along Too! (virtual)
7 p.m.
Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIvd-iorz0tH9JIQ_sYFqsx0mKpnd1Yw4YN
Thursday, Feb. 4
Getting Started with Seed Production (virtual)
8-10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Registration: email Curtis Young or Will Hamman, young.2@osu.edu or hamman.41@osu.edu
The Dirt on Soil Health: Investing Below the Surface (virtual)
8 to 8:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oWyJUiHERuiCiLuDNYJmkg
Topic: Cover Crop Management
Disease Management Options for Today’s Weather (virtual)
9 to 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free
Registration: email Amanda Douridas at douridas.9@osu.edu
Saturday, Feb. 6
Living Landscape Speaker Series (virtual)
10 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Registration: https://u.osu.edu/certify/living-landscape-speaker-series/
For more information about these upcoming programs, or other Extension programs, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.
Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.