There are many options for virtual Extension programming occurring this winter. Many of the programs are free to attend. By registering, you will receive connection information to either view the presentation through the Zoom portal or call-in options. Included in the list are the upcoming programs for the week of February 1, 2021.

Monday, Feb. 1

Ohio Cow/Calf Management Webinar School (virtual)

6-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_N_CtcKYwQB2l60Afug10aA

Topics: Hay! Now What?

Forage Analysis

Forage Storage 101

Tips for Managing Pumpkins, Sweet Corn and Invasive Pests (virtual)

7 p.m.

Cost: Free Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMudu2urT8pHNfhxxN OAOirISt2hUecotm

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Ag Tech Tuesday (virtual)

10-11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Registration: www.go.osu.edu/AgTechTues

The Digital Ag Team will present on various topics on the latest on-farm technology. CCA credits can be earned.

High Tunnel Production School (virtual)

12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_am3gfBZjSVy343ODZJsKNA

Dairy Labor Management Mini-Series (Virtual)

12:30 P.M. – 2:00 p.m.

Cost: $75 Registration: https://osu.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2oi2oOb00wYcRw1

Fresh Ohio Strawberries at Thanksgiving and Christmas? (Virtual)

7:00 P.M.

Cost: Free

Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0odOGuqTkpGtU6zfynX7oiedLbYrvuT3kl

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Commercial Industrial Vegetation, Natural Areas, and Aquatic Pesticide Applicator Recertification Webinar (Virtual)

8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $75 Registration: https://www.cvent.com/c/express/19135360-5f3d-4965-82f1-38fee473a935

Southern Ohio Farm Show (virtual)

10 to 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0oceCtqjsiGdQzg012lGoW5oMzOAQmLnnp

Pasture for Profit Course (virtual)

7-8 p.m.

Cost: $50

Registration: https://www.afgc.org/i4a/ams/meetings/index.cfm?controller=meetings&action=startRegistration&conferenceID=89®init=1&pageID=3476

No “Wining” – Just Growing Grapes & Brambling Along Too! (virtual)

7 p.m.

Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIvd-iorz0tH9JIQ_sYFqsx0mKpnd1Yw4YN

Thursday, Feb. 4

Getting Started with Seed Production (virtual)

8-10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Registration: email Curtis Young or Will Hamman, young.2@osu.edu or hamman.41@osu.edu

The Dirt on Soil Health: Investing Below the Surface (virtual)

8 to 8:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Registration: https://osu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oWyJUiHERuiCiLuDNYJmkg

Topic: Cover Crop Management

Disease Management Options for Today’s Weather (virtual)

9 to 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free

Registration: email Amanda Douridas at douridas.9@osu.edu

Saturday, Feb. 6

Living Landscape Speaker Series (virtual)

10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Registration: https://u.osu.edu/certify/living-landscape-speaker-series/

For more information about these upcoming programs, or other Extension programs, contact the Highland County Extension Office at 937-393-1918.

Brooke Beam, Ph.D., is an agriculture and natural resources/community development educator, College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences, OSU Extension Highland County.