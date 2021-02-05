Sex offender sent to prison

A Greenfield man was sentenced to 42 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court this week for having sexual relations with a 13-year-old minor.

Bradley G. Badgley, 43, entered a guilty plea Jan. 7 to the third-degree felony charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, according to court documents.

The original indictment alleged that the sex offences began on July 1 and continued through Aug. 1, 2020.

As part of his sentencing, Badgley was designated a Tier II sex offender, which mandated that he register his place of residence every 180 days for the next 25 years.

In the judgment entry of confinement, Badgley was credited with 92 days for jail time already served.

A third-degree felony conviction of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine on Thursday netted Ernest Jones, 56, Hillsboro, a 30-month prison sentence with one day credit for jail time served.

Court documents showed that his conviction stemmed from an original three-count indictment that alleged that on Feb. 21, 2020, he trafficked in and had possession of methamphetamine, along with one other charge of drug possession.

Joseph Bender, 38, Hillsboro, was sentenced Thursday following his conviction on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

The conviction emerged from the original one-count indictment that alleged that on Aug. 18, 2020, Bender tried to elude or flee from a police officer.

In the judgment entry of confinement, he was sentenced to 12 months in prison plus another year behind bars due to the offense having happened while he was under post-release control.

As part of his sentence, his driver’s license was suspended for a period of three years that commenced on Thursday, Feb. 4, and he was credited for 29 days jail time already served.

Charles J. Lancaster, 31, Hillsboro, was given three years community control after sentencing Wednesday for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

In the judgment entry imposing community control sanctions, Lancaster was ordered to successfully complete rehabilitation through the Massie House residential treatment program and recommended aftercare.

Prison, community control for three others