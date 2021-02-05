Pig poachers, fox problems and ‘lingerie girls’

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1939, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that thieves stole and killed a hog at a farm on SR 41 near Bainbridge, butchering it completely and hauling off the meat. The article said that police investigated the incident, but had no clues as to the identity of the pork poachers.

Chester Seaman, a well-known Rainsboro man, was killed in a car accident a mile west of Rainsboro. Hazardous road conditions were cited as the cause.

The Colony Theatre advertised live on-stage performances by Morris Nelson’s “Revue Magnificent,” which featured dance routines, acrobats and the always popular “lingerie girls.”

Bell’s Theatre advertised showings of Louisa May Alcott’s movie adaptation of “Little Women,” starring Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett, Frances Dee and Jean Parker.

The Famous Store advertised toilet paper, six rolls for only a quarter.

An advertisement for a miracle drug called JOLO made the claim that the plant-based mixture could cure all the ills of the stomach and bowels.

At the Hillsboro Kroger, chuck roast was just 15 cents a pound.

This week in 1956, the Press-Gazette reported 17 accidental deaths had been investigated in 1955, with the majority of them being automobile fatalities.

Seven men were indicted on a number of charges, with all of them pleading guilty but one. The charges ranged from driving while intoxicated, to theft and assault and battery.

The Hillsboro Fire Department’s new salvage truck was on display for the public to see. The large firefighting vehicle had plenty of room for storing tools, clothing, generators and other equipment.

In sports, Buford clinched the county championship on a Friday night after beating Whiteoak in basketball action.

The paper reported that Southern Ohio had a growing problem with the fox population, and commented that if a clothing designer would create new styles using fox fur, “they’d greatly benefit a lot of Southern Ohio farm folk, who are losing chickens that are being killed or carried off by foxes.”

The New Vienna Police Department purchased a new 1955 model car as its latest cruiser.

Flannel shirts were $1.79 at Kaufman’s Bargain Store; orlon and wool sweaters were on sale for as little as $3.39, and corduroy pants were reduced to $3.98.

This week in 1967, the Hillsboro News Herald reported rainfall for the month of January fell more than three inches below the average for the month, with a total precipitation count of a little over three-quarters of an inch, including the quarter of an inch that fell on Tuesday of that week.

Six people were indicted by the Highland County grand jury on charges that included cutting with intent to wound, and shooting with the intent to kill.

It was Girl Scout cookie time in Highland County with the local girls in green having as their goal to help with selling 400,000 boxes nationwide.

At the Colony Theatre, the western drama “Stagecoach” was showing on the big screen, starring Bing Crosby, Ann-Margret, Mike Connors and Slim Pickens.

There were 30 people present at Sunday services in South Liberty. At the Danville Church of Christ, it was reported that 104 were in attendance at last week’s Sunday school.

It was an action-packed time in the city at Mrs. Ben Bays home in Hillsboro, with three tables of pinochle in play during her Thursday night pinochle club.

This week in 2009, The Times-Gazette reported a small crew of Hillsboro men from American Electric Power were sent to North Carolina to help restore electrical service in an area that had just experienced “the worst winter storm in ages.”

In basketball, the Hillsboro Lady Indians were too much for the Lady Rockets of Clermont Northeastern as they defeated the Owensville girls 66-44.

Fire destroyed a log home on SR 138 in Greenfield.

Icy road conditions led to an accident involving a school bus and a pickup truck. State troopers on the scene reported that despite the fact that the school bus carried 30 students and the impact knocked the truck off the road and into a ditch, there were no injuries.

A group of residents, fed up with an increase in crime, formed a community watch group to help reduce the incidents of theft, burglary and criminal damaging that was occurring in Southeastern Highland County.

