Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera issued a Level 2 snow emergency alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday. He said the Level 2 emergency alert will remain in place until he calls it off.

A Level 2 alert means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/02/web1_HCSO-Barrera-logo.jpg