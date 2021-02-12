Fourth District Court of Appeals will be livestreamed on the Highland County Common Pleas Court’s You Tube channel when it covnenes at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 from the Highland County Courthouse.

The Fourth District Court of Appeals will consider appeals from Scioto, Adams, Pickaway and Ross counties. Cases will be argued before Presiding Judge Michael D. Hess and judges Peter B. Abele and Kristy S. Wilkin.

The Fourth Appellate District is comprised of Presiding Judge Jason P. Smith of Ironton, Administrative Judge Hess of Circleville; Abele of Vinton and Wilkin of Hillsboro.

The Court of Appeals directly reviews all cases heard or tried in lower courts in which a decision is being appealed. These cases may have been tried in common pleas, probate, juvenile, municipal or county courts, and may be either civil or criminal cases.

The Fourth District Court of Appeals serves the following 14 counties in Southern Ohio: Adams, Athens, Gallia, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington.