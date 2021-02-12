Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is my co-worker and friend, Tim Colliver, and we have so much fun sharing recipes. I think we try to outdo each other. I’m kidding, as it’s all-in fun.

I was telling Tim that I love lemon meringue pie. So what did Tim do? He went home and made one. Well, actually he made two. I can tell you that it was the best lemon pie I have ever eaten. Thank you so much Tim for not only making this delicious pie but sharing it with all of us at The Times-Gazette. All I can say is YUM, bring another one in.

Tim Colliver authored the following information:

The other weekend, “Wifey” was in the mood for lemon meringue pie (what is it with you women who don’t like your first names, anyway?). Seeing as I had never tackled this delectable dessert delicacy in 42 years of marriage to little miss Green Acres, I was up for the challenge.

I’ve found sometimes that lemon meringue pie can be so tangy it will practically makes your eyes water. But this recipe has just the right balance of sweet and sour that it will make your mouth water instead.

You’ll need:

One 9-inch pre-baked pie crust. (I won’t go into how to make pie crust, but if you’ve read these columns before you likely know my love for the secret ingredient — lard).

Lemon filling made from scratch:

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup boiling water

4 egg yolks (save the whites since you’ll need them)

2 tablespoons of REAL butter

¼ cup of lemon juice with pulp added (I do it the old-fashioned way with an antique juicer. You’ll need two lemons cut in half to get enough freshly squeezed juice and some pulp.)

Pinch of salt

In a saucepan, combine sugar and cornstarch. Add boiling water slowly, stirring until the mixture is thick and smooth over low heat. Add slightly beaten egg yolks, butter, lemon juice/pulp and salt. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally for about three minutes. Pour the filling into the pie crust and let cool.

To make meringue:

4 egg whites

2 ½ tablespoons sugar (I like a sweet meringue, so flavor to taste. I’ve been known to push it to one-quarter cup or more)

Whip the eggs and sugar with a mixer for about 15 minutes until they are glossy, fluffy and will make stiff peaks with the back of spoon. Spread the meringue evenly over the pie filling, making sure to “seal” it against the edge of crust. Take a large spoon and form peaks in the meringue. Put it in a 350-degree oven for about 10 minutes, or until the peaks become a golden brown.

While you can use margarine and the juice from those little plastic lemons found in most grocery stores, I’ve found using real butter and actually squeezing the juice and getting the pulp from a real lemon makes the difference between something tasting “store-bought” and something special that is homemade.

Enjoy. I know Sharon did!