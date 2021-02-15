This is Dozer, short and stout, like a teapot, or a toy truck. He is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. Dozer is a happy, mixed breed dog, about 8 years old and 75 pounds, who just wants to find a friend and have fun. He likes treats, walks, interesting conversations and is a good listener. To meet Dozer, make an appointment with the dog warden by calling 937-393-8191.

