Sabina woman dies in single vehicle accident

A Sabina woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Friday night.

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash which occurred at approximately 7:25 p.m. on Prairie Road near Sabina Road, Clinton County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Ford Freestyle, driven by Larosa Wisecup, 31, of Sabina, was traveling northeast on Prairie Road near Sabina Road when her vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Wisecup died in the accident, the OSHP reported.

The vehicle was occupied by three other individuals. Front passenger Brian Oberschlake was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Two juveniles in the rear of the vehicle were also transported to local hospitals.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting at the crash scene were Wilmington EMS, SRWW Joint Fire Department and EMS and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Three others were injured in the crash