Due to weather concerns, the Fourth District Court of Appeals session that was to be livestreamed from the Highland County Court of Common Pleas in Hillsboro on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 9:30 a.m. will be conducted by teleconferencing through the Fourth District Court of Appeals. Therefore, it will not be livestreamed on the Highland County Common Pleas Court You Tube channel.

Submitted by Rocky Coss, Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge.