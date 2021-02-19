Railroad mail, pool hall brawl, stable fire

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1883, the Hillsborough Gazette reported that railroad mail deliveries would arrive daily, except Sunday, at 5:45 a.m., 1:20 p.m. and 6:25 p.m., and that the post office would be open to transact business Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The paper noted that only a few weeks earlier money had been raised for overseas relief of flooding of the Rhine and other rivers in Europe. Now money was being raised to help with those caught in the sudden flooding along the Ohio River, described as being the worst flooding seen since 1832.

The community was saddened to learn of the death of one of Hillsboro’s most well-known citizens, William Henry Trimble, the third son of the late Gov. Allen Trimble. William Trimble had died on Feb. 7 after a few days of a severe illness at his residence.

A fight at the billiard room of A. Koch landed Tom Dillon in the Hillsboro jail after he took a pool cue to the head of another man, “laying open his scalp for several inches.” Dillon’s bond was set at $200 and he was bound over to the court of common pleas.

In news from Buford, J.W. White went to Cooper County, Missouri to purchase a farm, George Chaney had moved to Nebraska to make that state his home, and John Coffman and Miss Maggie Archer were married at the residence of the bride’s mother.

An unknown man entered the room of Miss Alice Newton at the Parker Hotel, and when he did, “Miss Newton screamed lustily and the awful man made his escape.” The paper reported that the woman put the hotel into an uproar by screaming through the halls and pounding on doors.

This week in 1921, the Hillsboro Gazette reported a frightful and fatal accident took the life of a prominent Greenfield citizen. While in Cincinnati, T.N. Sellers had taken a serious fall which resulted in his death.

Due to the efforts of the Hillsboro Business Men’s Association, night mail was being dispatched from the city. The postmaster said outgoing mail had to be in the post office no later than 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday evenings.

Greenfield, Leesburg and Highland all sent delegations to the county commissioners to express their support for the building of the New Vienna to Greenfield highway.

More than a dozen box stall sections of the Highland County Fairground stables burned to the ground in a fire of mysterious origin. Efforts by fire chief Leslie’s crew led to the saving of more than half of the stalls.

It was billed as “the season’s healthiest, happiest success” and it was playing at Bell’s Opera House for one night only, Friday, Feb.18. Tickets to “The Deadly Female” were available at Lang’s Smokery and were 25, 50 and 75 cents plus tax.

For one week only, the Union Grocery Company was featuring one dozen large sour pickles for 23 cents.

At Vance’s Cash Grocery, for one-day only on Saturday, you could get 4 pounds of fresh ground coffee for 69 cents.

Basketball action was coming to the Hillsboro Armory Saturday night, as the Xenia Shamrocks were about to battle the Hillsboro Red Birds, and on Monday night the Bainbridge Giants were coming to town. Tip-off time both nights was 8 p.m. with plenty of seating for just 25 cents.

This week in 1953, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that a local doctor was in need of blood and blood donors were urged to step up on his behalf. Dr. Mortimer Herzberg Jr. was the victim of shooting two years earlier that left him with health complications and partially paralyzed.

Lynchburg and Whiteoak were in the Highland County Basketball Tournament finals Friday night. It was to be the second clash of the two teams at Wilmington’s big gym.

Showing at the Colony Theatre Sunday and Monday was “the boldest drama of the year,” with Lana Turner, Kirk Douglas, Walter Pidgeon and Dick Powell starring in “The Bad and the Beautiful.” Movie goes that didn’t have a TV set yet could also get the latest news reel with a cartoon for the kids.

Those that were in the market for a new television set could check out the new GE Black Daylite console 21-inch Ultra-Vision TV set at Siders Auto and Home Supply in Hillsboro. Easy financing and a one-year factory warranty on all the tubes started at $199.95. An antenna was sold and installed separately.

“The longer your list, the larger your savings” at Schaeffer’s Grocery in Hillsboro, with savings on a 1-pound box of Pillsbury pancake mix for 18 cents, Spam for 45 cents a can, Duncan Hines cake mixes for 37 cents a box and a 25-pound bag of Pure Cane sugar was $2.39.

C. & M. Auto Sales on West Main Street at Elm Street in Hillsboro had the 1953 Pontiac that featured “so much of everything, except price!” Meanwhile, Ray’s Auto Sales on Cincinnati Pike had the new ’53 Hudson Hornet and the Hudson Wasp, and invited customers to “come try the mighty power and matchless roadability of a Hudson!”

This week in 1986, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a prejudicial remark made during jury selection resulted in 54 prospective jurors being sent home. Jurors were being selected and seated to hear evidence in the upcoming trial concerning the 1984 murder of a Hillsboro resident.

Chuck Norris and Lee Marvin were starring in “The Delta Force” at the Colony Theatre, and for those who wanted to watch movies in their own home, Network Video’s newest additions to the rental program were “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure,” “European Vacation,” “Future Kid” and “Volunteers.”

For Washington’s Birthday, Great Scot had celebration savings like two-liter bottles of Pepsi Free for 99 cents, Great Scot milk for $1.29 a gallon, chuck roast for $1.19 a pound and 4 pounds or more of ground chuck for $1.49 a pound.

A clearance sale was underway at Hilliard’s Mens Wear, with savings from 25 to 50 percent storewide. At the Men’s Shoppe, 1986 was the year of the tiger with its selection of Le Tigre jeans for men, value priced at $19.86 a pair.

Lynchburg-Clay’s Mustangs were going to Chillicothe as they advanced in basketball tournament action, knocking off cross county rival Fairfield 73-69 Saturday night. Hillsboro defeated Washington C.H. in its opening tournament game.

Seniors of the week at Hillsboro High School were Beth Fulton, Debbie Leber, Jon Hapner and Donna Gotherman.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years