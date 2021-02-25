Two new programs for drug abusers

The Scioto Paint Valley Mental Health Center (SPVMHC) outlined two new programs Wednesday it will offer to substance use disorder (SUD) patients Wednesday in the latest Highland County Drug Abuse Prevention Coalition (HCDAPC) virtual meeting.

The new programs — Jail In-Reach and Wraparound — were specifically made to help adults with a current or history of opioid use and/or stimulant use. They may also have co-occurring mental health disorders. The programs are due to Ohio’s State Opioid Response 2.0 program through a grant partnership with the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board.

Gina Bates, associate director of SPVMHC, highlighted the programs. She said the Jail In-Reach Grant helps provide SUD services to people while they are still in jail. It will be offered in Highland and Ross counties by SPVMHC. She said there has been a need to provide more intensive services like individual counseling and offer MAT (Medication-Assisted Treatment) services while people are still in jail.

The service is designed for those who don’t have active insurance and have limited access to SUD treatment service while in jail. Bates said they will have counselors determine what they need and make sure they have the required diagnoses for the program, as well as referrals to residential/outpatient treatment when they approach release from jail. Group treatment will be available in the future.

The Wraparound Program, Bates said, was also awarded in partnership with ADAMH. It was designed to help keep people involved in treatment and stay engaged with them at all levels of care to help improve the success of the treatment and reduce dropouts. It is being provided in Highland, Ross, Fayette, Pickaway and Pike counties. The program assists in finding housing, employment/career counseling and family/supporter sessions.

“The point of this team is to, like it said, wrap around people, stay with them throughout their treatment process to get them familiar with a set of providers,” Bates said. “To know, OK, even if we’re not the treatment agent that is gonna be providing the service for you, we’re gonna check in with you… Someone who’s gonna walk with them through treatment is how we look at it.”

In other updates, thanks to a $15,000 Strategic Prevention Framework Grant that HCDAPC received through the ADAMH board to reduce prescription drug use and misuse, Highland County can increase the number of drug disposal boxes as well as add another at the Highland County Justice Center. Bill Showman, manager of prevention and evaluation services at ADAMH, said it adds to the county in its largest population centers and removes the disposal task from the sheriff’s office.

Larry Parker, care coordinator for the Highland County Quick Response Team, said Highland County has been fortunate compared to surrounding counties as far as overdoses. He also said Naloxone distribution centers are up and running well, and that it is amazing how far distribution has been in the community. He also said the Quick Response Team is starting a relationship with Fayette County and will cover the Greenfield area as well.

A representative of the Brightview Chillicothe Addiction Treatment Center said it is talking about doing a resource drive once the weather has lifted, mentioning May, where it will partner with local providers and have an event for the community to gather resources. The representative said it has been done in the past with social distancing where it’s done outside, and people can drive to each individual company where they talk about their services and the resources they provide. The center is currently looking at places to hold the event.

The next meeting for the HCDAPC will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24.

