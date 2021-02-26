Snow storms, hoot-owls, a new park

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1903, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported that the Rev. E.J. Moore and William Wheeler, representatives of the Ohio Anti-Saloon League, would be spending next Sunday in Hillsboro and would preach at the Methodist Church that morning.

Ladies, are you weary and worn out all the time, suffering from a weak back with headaches, nervousness and restlessness? If so, the paper advocated buying a little tin of Doan’s Kidney Pills for immediate relief.

At the Hillsboro markets, wheat was selling for 75 cents a bushel, butter for 14 cents a pound, fresh rendered lard was 11 cents a pound and sorghum molasses was 50 cents a gallon.

At Bell’s Opera House, for one night only, it was the big scenic production of “A Romance of Coon Hollow.” Customers could see a thrilling burglary, great steamboat race, torpedo sensation, famous Carolina Quartette and the Cotton Press Tragedy, all on stage in downtown Hillsboro.

The St. Louis World’s Fair train route of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad had four departures from Hillsboro outbound to Cincinnati, one to Blanchester and four return trips to Hillsboro from the Queen City.

The Rocky Fork Hotel at the Paint Post Office was for lease or rent. It was located at the junction of Rocky Fork Creek with Paint Creek, near the famous Highland County Caves. For particulars, you could inquire of Henry Hope in Paint, Ohio.

This week in 1934, the Hillsboro News-Herald reported that the Civil Service examination for postmaster at Lynchburg would be held Saturday, March 3, with nine men competing for a job that paid $1,700 annually.

A real “old-fashioned winter” of the variety the paper said was thought to have passed into extinction with hoop-skirts and lamb chop whiskers hit the area Monday morning. It was believed to be the heaviest snow in 16 years with sub-zero temperatures.

Two Greenfield men the reporter described as being “drunker than a hoot-owl” were each fined $100 for going into the wrong house at the wrong time, and for being drunk and disorderly. A Marshall woman filed charges claiming the two men came to her home by mistake after, she said, “being on a toot.”

It was entertainment galore starting Thursday and running through Monday at the New Bell’s Theatre in Hillsboro. Thursday and Friday it was Charles Ferrell and Bette Davis in “The Big Shake Down,” followed by the western adventure “Massacre” with Richard Barthelmess and Ann Dvorak, with Paul Muni in “Hi Nellie” wrapping up the feature films Sunday and Monday.

In news from Harriett, Miss Louise Rogers spent Sunday with Miss Esther Wilkin; the Rev. and Mrs. C.A. Sando and son, and Mr. and Mrs. Norman Zimmerman and daughter took supper with Fred Hill and family one evening last week; and Miss Mary Dennis spent the past two weeks with Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Shoemaker in Hoaglands.

At Penquite’s Regal Store, “the thrifty housewife’s source of saving,” soda crackers were 19 cents for a two-pound box, Oxydol laundry detergent was two boxes for a dime and with the purchase of LaFrance soap powder, specially priced at three boxes for a quarter, thrifty housewives could get a free package of clothes pins.

Harry Hardinge, known as the “Lone Star Cowboy” on Mt. Orab’s WHBD Radio, was going to be on the air each Sunday from 11:45 a.m. to noon playing requests and being sponsored by Henselman’s Tire Station, opposite the Armory, in Hillsboro.

“Highland Wins in Overtime Fracas” was the headline on a sports page, with the crowd described as boisterous and then ominous in the tournament finale. Leesburg squeaked by Lynchburg in the county basketball tournament, 30-29.

This week in 1965, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported that the annual “Week of Prayer,” sponsored by the Hillsboro Ministerial Association, had been planned for March 8-11.

License tags for cars were to go on sale March 1 so drivers could buy their 1965 license plates. The plates had a white background with red numerals and letters. Midnight March 31 was the last day for displaying 1964 plates.

Jack Matson Chevrolet-Pontiac-Oldsmobile in Hillsboro had a way to not pay anything to get those ’65 plates — buy a used car. Make any used car purchase and Jack Matson would cut a check for $10.35 for the purchase of new license plates.

Hillsboro Auto Co. advertised “late model used cars at old fashioned prices,” such as a 1964 Ford Falcon two-door hardtop with a V-6 under the hood and four on the column, priced to sell at $1,495; drive a 1960 Rambler through those uptown glass doors for $395, or a ’55 Ford sedan, four-door with a V-8 engine, automatic transmission, radio, heater and white wall tires for just $195.

At Steen’s IGA, “where the money you save every day is like a raise in pay,” Folgers Coffee was 59 cents for the one-lb. can, IGA peanut butter was three jars for a dollar and Aurora bathroom tissue, the twin-roll pack was 19 cents.

The fifth major snowstorm of the year struck Highland County Thursday, dumping 2 to 4 inches of snow on the countryside, with heavier snowfall to the north and temperatures expected to hit zero at night.

“Father Goose,” with Cary Grant and Leslie Caron, was showing through the weekend at the Colony Theatre.

This week in 1997, the Hillsboro Times-Gazette reported the 93rd annual Farmers’ Institute was to be held Friday, Feb. 28, at Buford Elementary School.

The Greenfield sports editor mused “will the third time be the charm?” for the McClain Lady Tigers as they prepared to make their third trip to the big dance, the Division II regional tournament.

The Whiteoak Wildcats took Division IV bragging rights back home with them to Mowrystown as they defeated Portsmouth Clay 75-71 at Lucasville Valley High School.

Five entries had been narrowed down in the contest to name the new FACT Park in Hillsboro. They were Clear Creek Park, Highland Park, Clear Creek Unity Park, FACT Park and Liberty Park.

Used car deals at Smitty’s Auto Sales in Greenfield included a 1993 Geo Tracker 4X4 with five on the floor, air-conditioning, tilt wheel steering, cassette deck and new tires for $7,995; a 1991 Honda Civic four-door, five speed manual transmission, power windows and locks for $5,495; or a ’94 Chevy S-10 pick-up four banger with automatic transmission, air conditioning, AM/FM radio and runs like a top — drive it off the lot for $7,495.

A look back at news and advertising items through the years