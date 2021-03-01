Fly the friendly … roads?

WILMINGTON — Law enforcement, utility crews and heavy equipment movers were out in force Monday morning as a Boeing 767 fuselage began its 5 mph journey from Wilmington to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Ball & Sons Movers is hauling the plane on its three-day trip accompanied by Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers as well as crews in charge of raising and taking down utility lines for the plane to pass under.

The haul vehicle and its load is about 150 feet long, 22 feet wide and 19 feet high with a gross weight of 124,000 pounds.

The route is:

Day 1: Starting in Wilmington and enters Greene County on Highway 72 north, then left onto Highway 35, then exit 62 onto Old Highway 35.

Day 2: Starting on Old Highway 35, then right onto Highway 68 north, then left turn onto Highway 235, then left onto Dayton Yellow Springs Road.

Day 3: Starting on Dayton Yellow Springs Road then left onto Kauffman Avenue, then left onto Skyline Drive at Wright-Patterson.

A huge coordinated team effort is needed to transport the huge load over the course of three days. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_DSC_0602-cr-1.jpg A huge coordinated team effort is needed to transport the huge load over the course of three days. Tom Barr | News Journal

Moving 767 a huge team effort