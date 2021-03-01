This joyful boy is Tripp, a 6-month old, short-haired, tail-wagger that is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. A bundle of sweetness and already neutered, Tripp weighs 33 pounds. He was found alone, clearly pleased to have company and happy to be petted, though unfamiliar with treats. His actual parentage is unknown, but Tripp is likely to be a medium-sized dog. Make an appointment to meet Tripp at the Highland County Dog Pound by calling 937-393-8191.

date 2021-03-01

This joyful boy is Tripp, a 6-month old, short-haired, tail-wagger that is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. A bundle of sweetness and already neutered, Tripp weighs 33 pounds. He was found alone, clearly pleased to have company and happy to be petted, though unfamiliar with treats. His actual parentage is unknown, but Tripp is likely to be a medium-sized dog. Make an appointment to meet Tripp at the Highland County Dog Pound by calling 937-393-8191.