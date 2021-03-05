Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

March 3-4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Steve Eros, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

James Zamora, 32, of Chillicothe, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

INCIDENT

On March 3 the police department responded to a business in the 600 block of South High Street for a report of theft. After further investigation, Sue Lewis, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.