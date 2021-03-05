Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
March 3-4
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Steve Eros, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
James Zamora, 32, of Chillicothe, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
INCIDENT
On March 3 the police department responded to a business in the 600 block of South High Street for a report of theft. After further investigation, Sue Lewis, 39, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.