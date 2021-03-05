Lynchburg covered bridge comment period

As part of the Ohio Department of Transportation — District 9’s Planning Department, the district’s environmental office is seeking public input for a bridge rehabilitation in the village of Lynchburg.

It is proposed to rehabilitate the covered bridge located in the village of Lynchburg in Highland County, Ohio. The covered bridge was constructed in 1870 and was previously rehabilitated in 2005.

The rehabilitation includes the replacement of damaged and missing truss/cord members and the removal of the steel suspension system, supplemental pier supports and steel channel at the abutments. The missing and damaged truss/cord members will be replaced with salvaged or new truss/cord members. Authentic construction methods will be used as much as possible for the project.

No streams will be impacted by the project.

No new right-of-way will be required for the project.

No homes or businesses will be removed by the project.

No detour will be required for the project.

The funding for the project is federal and local. The environmental commitment date is April 4, 2021. The project is currently expected to be awarded Oct. 11, 2021.

Written comments should be submitted by April 5, 2021, or the deadline date that is posted on the website, to: Greg Manson, ODOT District 9 environmental supervisor, P.O. Box 467, 650 Eastern Ave., Chillicothe, Ohio 45601; or email greg.manson@dot.ohio.gov.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.