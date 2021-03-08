Dog Pound Pet of the Week

This is Tyson, a jaunty, young, mixed-breed boy with beautiful, silvery-tan fur and a chewed up ear. Between 1-2 years old, Tyson weighs a solid 64 pounds and is quite interested in mealtime. A player, not a fighter, he enjoys a good romp but is happy to “sit” and he’s learning leash manners. To meet Tyson, call the Highland County Dog Pound for an appointment at 937-393-8191.

