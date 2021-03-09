Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

March 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nathaniel Mason, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Michael Carson, 40, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Connor Justice, 21, of Lake Waynoka, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Jordan McAdow, 21, of Lake Waynoka was cited for disorderly conduct.

Roy Howard, 42, of Maryland, was cited for driving under suspension and OVI.

David Errington, 52, of Peebles, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

ACCIDENT

At approximately 10:02 a.m. the police department responded to the area of Harry Sauner Road and Roberts Lane for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Francis Denehy, of Martinsville, was traveling eastbound on Harry Sauner Road, approaching the intersection of Roberts Lane, while Barbara Newman, of Hillsboro, turned right from Roberts Lane onto Harry Sauner Road into the path of Denehy’s vehicle causing Newman’s vehicle to strike Denehy’s vehicle. No injuries were reported on the scene. Newman was cited for fail to yield.

At approximately 5:21 p.m. the police department responded to the area of North High Street near Fenner Avenue for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Donald Richards, of Hillsboro, was traveling northbound on North High Street near Fenner Avenue and failed to obey traffic control device causing his vehicle to strike a vehicle driven by Howard Hawk, of Sardinia, who was making a left turn out of the Hillsboro Shopping Center. No injuries were reported on the scene. Richards was cited for failure to obey traffic control device.