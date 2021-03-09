Hillsboro man charged with abduction

A Hillsboro man is facing an abduction charge after allegedly stealing a car in Lynchburg with a small child inside Monday afternoon.

Neal N. McKenzie, 41, was charged with abduction, and further charges from the incident will be presented to an upcoming session of a Highland County grad jury, Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner said.

Warner said the Lynchburg Police Department received a call at 12:55 p.m. Monday reporting that a car had been stolen by McKenzie from a location on Broadway Street with a 2-year-old infant inside the vehicle in a car seat. Warner said the vehicle belonged to the child’s mother.

McKenzie was gone for 10 to 15 minutes, Warner said, then returned to the location the vehicle was taken from with the child unharmed.

McKenzie fled on foot after returning the vehicle and was apprehended without incident when he was confronted by Warner a short time later, the police chief said.

Warner said McKenzie was not related to the child.

At an arraignment Tuesday in Hillsboro Municipal Court, McKenzie’s bond was set at $5,000 with various conditions set if bond is posted. A preliminary hearing was set for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 16 in municipal court.

Warner said additional charges from the incident will be presented to an upcoming grand jury.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

