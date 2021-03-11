Gold rating for McClain FFA members

Someone once said, “Successful people are not just gifted; they also work hard and then succeed on purpose.”

Throughout the school year the McClain FFA Chapter reporter, treasurer and secretary are all in charge of putting together books recording all the events, financials, members and meetings from that year. Then they are submitted, judged, and then receive ratings based on rubrics.

After a lot of hard work, Maysun Faulconer, the McClain FFA reporter; Braden Wright, the McClain FFA treasurer; and Taylor Harper the McClain FFA secretary, all received gold-rated officer books.

Submitted by Maysun Faulconer, McClain FFA.

McClain FFA Reporter Maysun Faulconer is pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_FFA-pic-1.jpeg McClain FFA Reporter Maysun Faulconer is pictured. Submitted photo McClain FFA Secretary Taylor Harper is pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_FFA-pic-2.jpeg McClain FFA Secretary Taylor Harper is pictured. Submitted photo McClain FFA Treasurer Braden Wright is pictured. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_FFA-pic-3.jpeg McClain FFA Treasurer Braden Wright is pictured. Submitted photo