In the kitchen with Sharon this week I made a delicious cake — pecan upside down bundt cake. It was so good and is the perfect cake for any occasion. But I will warn you that you might want to hide it and keep it all for yourself.

OK. I shared it. Plus, I even took a piece to Caroline Osborne since she makes my hair look good and she gave me eggs. I love baking with farm fresh eggs. They make your cakes so light and fluffy. So, thank you Caroline. I hope you didn’t get a sugar rush from all the cakes I brought you.

I hope you all enjoy this recipe and have a wonderful weekend. Please send your favorite recipes to me and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Email them to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

PECAN UPSIDE

DOWN BUNDT CAKE

Ingredients

Pecan topping

1/2 cup butter {melted}

1/2 cup brown sugar {packed}

1/4 cup corn syrup

1/4 tsp. salt

1 cup chopped pecans

Cake batter

1 box vanilla cake mix

3 large eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 cup water

3 tbsp. sour cream

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare your bundt pan by liberally spraying it with nonstick spray and set aside.

Pecan Topping

Combine melted butter, brown sugar, corn syrup and salt into a medium bowl and whisk until the brown sugar is slightly dissolved. Add pecans and stir until combined. Pour into the bottom of prepared bundt pan and set aside.

Cake Batter

Combine cake mix, eggs, vegetable oil, water and sour cream in a large bowl and mix according to package directions. Pour batter into prepared pan and on top of the pecan topping. Be sure to spread into an even layer.

Bake in a 350-degree oven for 40-45 minutes or until a tooth pick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Remove from oven and place onto a cooling rack for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes run a knife around the edges of the cake. Then invert your pecan upside down bundt cake onto a cake plate and cool completely. If pecans stick to the bottom of the pan just use your fingers to remove them and place them onto the cake.

Store your pecan upside down bundt cake at room temperature or in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.