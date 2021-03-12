Driver avoids serious injury

A Hillsboro man escaped with only a cut on his leg after a rollover crash Friday afternoon on SR 138 southeast of Hillsboro, about one-half mile southwest of the Watson Road intersection. Trooper Chad Duzan of the Wilmington Ohio State Patrol Post told The Times-Gazette that Joseph Dussault was west bound on SR 138 when he dropped off the right side of the roadway. The trooper said that due to the extreme curvature of the shoulder, Dussault was unable to return the vehicle to the roadway, later striking a concrete culvert and overturning. Traffic was stopped in both directions of SR 138 for roughly 30 minutes to allow state patrol troopers and emergency medical personnel from both the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District to stabilize the crash scene. As an added precaution, the Highland County Emergency Management Agency was on the scene. Dussault declined transport to the hospital, but was cited for failure to control.

