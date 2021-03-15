Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

March 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Darrell Slone, 52, of Sabina, was cited for driving under suspension.

Christopher Chaffin, 34, of West Union, was cited for driving under suspension and no headlights.

Christopher Owens, 33, of Hillsboro was cited for driving under suspension and failure to file application for registration.

Sharon Sell, 61 years old of Hillsboro, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher Pence, 26, of Hillsboro, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.