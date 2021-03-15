$3M expansion for AGMC

A $3 million project to expand the Adena Greenfield Medical Center by 8,500 square feet was announced Monday by the Adena Health System.

The new 8,500-square-foot medical office building will be attached to the medical center and house new specialty clinics and equipment that will expand local access and convenience, a news release said.

“As the population of Greenfield and surrounding communities has grown and changed, so has its health care needs,” said Adena President and CEO Jeff Graham said in a news release. “The expansion of a new medical office building will give AGMC the opportunity to create more access to specialty care and introduce new specialty services in the future, reaffirming Adena’s commitment to provide the most comprehensive care close to our patients’ home. When completed, the new space will allow AGMC to provide triple the patient visits Adena currently provides in Greenfield, Highland County and the surrounding areas.”

The roots of care in Greenfield run deep, dating back more than 100 years to a small community hospital founded in a stately house on what then was the edge of town. The hospital has evolved since those humble beginnings, and over the years grew to become a modern 25-bed general medical and surgical hospital with a newly renovated emergency department.

The new Greenfield medical office building, which will include exam rooms, procedure rooms, space for an inpatient pharmacy, waiting areas, as well as add parking, will provide the physicians space and technology to enhance existing services or add new services in the areas of: cardiology, endoscopy, general surgery, neurology, OB/GYN, pain management, podiatry, sports medicine, urology and wound care.

The project is anticipated to open spring 2022.

In for this story was supplied by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.

