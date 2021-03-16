Vaccine age limits lowered

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Tuesday that anybody age 40 and over, as well and Ohioans with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and obesity, can get vaccinated starting Friday.

DeWine said in a news release that he expects Ohio to receive a “significant increase” in vaccines soon.

Meanwhile, Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner said in a news release that because Highland County still has vaccine openings on Thursday, March 19, it is starting the vaccines for those 40 or older a “little early.”

“Effective immediately, those 40 years old and older are eligible for vaccines from the Highland County Health Department…,” Warner said. “Other providers in the county may not be ready to expand immediately, so please understand that this early expansion only applies to the health department.”

On March 29, any Ohioan aged 16 and over will be able to start getting vaccinated, DeWine said. He also said FDA emergency use authorization only “allows those ages 16 and 17 to receive the Pfizer vaccine.”

According to the ODH dashboard on Tuesday, 15.66 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations, equaling 6,761 people. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 16 people, or 0.14 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 191 people, or 3.87 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 308 people, or 6.39 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 455 people, or 8.64 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 877 people, or 15.14 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 889 people, or 29.18 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,086 people, or 41.95 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,052 people, or 49.30 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 804 people, or 53.53 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,083 people, or 55.74 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 8.32 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 3,589 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — Eight people, or 0.07 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 115 people, or 2.33 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 201 people, or 4.17 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 275 people, or 5.22 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 434 people, or 7.49 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 309 people, or 10.14 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 308 people, or 11.90 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 537 people, or 25.16 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 521 people, or 34.69 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 881 people, or 45.34 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, since the pandemic began Highland County has had 3,331 total COVID-19 cases, 178 hospitalizations, 54 deaths and 3,176 presumed recovered from the virus.

