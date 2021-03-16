Fairfield board approves new preschool program

The Fairfield Board of Education recognized a senior student for her sports achievements, and two retiring veteran teachers for their educational accomplishments and expertise, at its Monday meeting.

Fairfield senior Madison Miller was presented with the board’s award for excellence after being named the Bowler of the Year in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

The board also recognized Terry Diluciano, who is retiring after 34 years as the high school music teacher, and Victor Bartodej for 37 years of teaching high school math.

A large crowd was on hand in the high school auditeria for the two retirees, who were recognized for their teaching excellence with a standing ovation, Superintendent Tim Dettwiller said in a news release.

“Both Terry and Victor are respected throughout our community for their dedication to our students,” Fairfield Principal Steve Hackett said.

In other news, the board approved the establishment of a preschool program at Fairfield Elementary.

“The creation of a preschool in the elementary is, aside from hiring quality teachers, the single most important decision the board will make toward improving academics for all students at Fairfield,” Dettwiller said.

Board member Dr. Rindy Matthews thanked principal Kathryn Streber and her team for all their work and noted “the creation of a preschool at Fairfield has been a long time coming.”

Also Monday, a $248,000 contract was awarded to PlugSmart for installation of new HVAC control units, and to install a new ionization air purification system, which board treasurer Mike Morrow said was funded by COVID-19 funds received from the state.

District calendars were presented to the board for public input. The calendars are located on the district website and input may be given on the calendars until April 16, 2021.

In personnel matters, Jennifer Cochran was hired to fill the vacant math teacher position at the high school left by the retirement of Bartodej. Cochran will graduate from Wilmington College summa cum laude in May.

Information for this story was provided by Fairfield Superintendent Tim Dettwiller.

