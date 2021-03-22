Kayaker missing in Paint Creek

The Ohio Department of Natural Resource is searching for a missing kayaker at Paint Creek in Ross County, according to abc6onyourside.com.

The ODNR said the kayaker was reported missing just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The search for the missing kayaker was suspended Sunday, but crews were expected to resume their search on Monday, ABC 6 reported.

The ODNR reminded watercraft users to operate their equipment responsibly, always wear a life jacket, and pay close attention to local conditions and posted advisories.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_ONDR-Div.-Wildlife-logo-1.jpg