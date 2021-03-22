Gracie, a sweet hound mix, a little low and a little long with the heart, soul and nose of a beagle, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the week. This friendly young explorer is about 6 months old and weighs 40 pounds. She likes people and treats and isn’t shy about welcoming either one. Adventurous and independent, Gracie remains unimpressed with the idea of a leash, but loves the great outdoors. To meet Gracie, call the dog pound for an appointment at 937-393-8191.

Gracie, a sweet hound mix, a little low and a little long with the heart, soul and nose of a beagle, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the week. This friendly young explorer is about 6 months old and weighs 40 pounds. She likes people and treats and isn’t shy about welcoming either one. Adventurous and independent, Gracie remains unimpressed with the idea of a leash, but loves the great outdoors. To meet Gracie, call the dog pound for an appointment at 937-393-8191. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Pet-of-the-Week.jpeg Gracie, a sweet hound mix, a little low and a little long with the heart, soul and nose of a beagle, is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the week. This friendly young explorer is about 6 months old and weighs 40 pounds. She likes people and treats and isn’t shy about welcoming either one. Adventurous and independent, Gracie remains unimpressed with the idea of a leash, but loves the great outdoors. To meet Gracie, call the dog pound for an appointment at 937-393-8191. Submitted photo