HHS students swear military oath Thursday

A total of eight Hillsboro High School students will be entering the military upon graduation, with six of them publicly affirming by oath their intention to protect, defend and serve their country in the armed services. HHS graduate and Hillsboro Auditor and 1st Lt. Alex Butler of the U.S. Army Reserve administered the loyalty oath during the third annual Military Student Recognition ceremony held in the new HHS auditorium. Shown (l-r) are Justin Conn, who will be entering the Navy; U.S. Air Force recruit Scott Eastes; Zachary Fite and Motoki Remington, who both will enter the Marine Corps; and Derek Fraley and Owen Ryan, who have enlisted in the Navy. Fite made history of a sort, according to high school counselor Jessica Rhoades, when he became the first official graduating senior of the 2021 class by receiving his diploma Wednesday, the first and only student thus far to graduate from the stage of the new auditorium and the first graduate to wear Hillsboro’s newly designed cap and gown. Not present during Wednesday’s ceremonies were Rhen Williamson and Dakota Ballein, who have both enlisted in the U.S. Army. Rhoades said that Ballein, a junior, applied for and was granted early graduation credentials so he can ship out with the Army in December.

