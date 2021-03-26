Land bank is moving forward

Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (HCLRC) members said in a Thursday meeting they are moving forward on multiple properties. They said the HCLRC has approached multiple people to inquire about their interest in some of the properties it already owns.

The properties the HCLRC already owns include:

* 11450 Dundee Dr., Hillsboro — The HCLRC organization is going to approach a neighbor who currently mows the property to see if the the neighbor might be interested in purchasing it. If they are not, HCLRC will put it up for bid.

* 750 Carford Place, Greenfield — There are two parcels at the property with taxes of $17,254.68 and $3,864.75 due, respectively. The land is valued at $4,300 each. HCLRC asked the neighbors who mow it if they might be interested in the property. If not, HCLRC will put it up for bid.

* 6855 Dutch St., Hillsboro — There is $7,983 in taxes due and the land is valued at $3,700. HCLRC is going to talk to a neighbor that is interested in the property, pending the outcome of a title search and completed foreclosure.

In other news, Highland Housing has decided it is no longer interested in the two Cinderella Drive parcels it had previously been looking at. Mark Current, Highland County Community Action Organization housing director, said he didn’t know why, but thought it might be because of the amount of money needed to start the purchase process.

The owner is currently trying to sell the Rocky Fork Truck Stop property at 12410 U.S. Route 50, east Hillsboro, and it was reported that two people are interested. Current said it might take a while for something to happen. The land is valued at $25,500 and has $1,937.64 in taxes due.

A parcel and mobile home at 6774 Heathermoor Trail are both currently in foreclosure. There is $13,792.52 in taxes due and the land is valued at $6,500. An initial title search showed a mortgage from American General Financial Services, Inc. in the principal amount of $33,497.

The former Enchanted Hills Association has 11 properties. The association, which hadn’t paid taxes since 2017, has $16,640.64 in back taxes. Title searches are $250 each, but HCLRC can do all the title searches at one cost of $2,750.

The next land bank meeting is Thursday, April 15 at 9 a.m.

Highland County Community Action Housing Director Mark Current is pictured at Thursday's meeting.