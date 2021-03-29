Charlie, a black and white, all-terrain, medium-sized tail-wagger with a beautiful, thick coat is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. He is about 5 years old and weighs 38 pounds. Clearly a graduate of the school of hard knocks, Charlie is apprehensive about new people, other dogs and ropes, but he is quick to learn and wants to make friends. This is a wonderful dog who deserves a good life and someone to love him. To meet Charlie, call the Highland County Pound for an appointment at 937-840-9222.

Charlie, a black and white, all-terrain, medium-sized tail-wagger with a beautiful, thick coat is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. He is about 5 years old and weighs 38 pounds. Clearly a graduate of the school of hard knocks, Charlie is apprehensive about new people, other dogs and ropes, but he is quick to learn and wants to make friends. This is a wonderful dog who deserves a good life and someone to love him. To meet Charlie, call the Highland County Pound for an appointment at 937-840-9222. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/03/web1_Pet-of-the-Week-2.jpg Charlie, a black and white, all-terrain, medium-sized tail-wagger with a beautiful, thick coat is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. He is about 5 years old and weighs 38 pounds. Clearly a graduate of the school of hard knocks, Charlie is apprehensive about new people, other dogs and ropes, but he is quick to learn and wants to make friends. This is a wonderful dog who deserves a good life and someone to love him. To meet Charlie, call the Highland County Pound for an appointment at 937-840-9222. Submitted photo