One flown from Main Street crash

One person was flown from the scene of a wreck Monday on West Main Street in Hillsboro, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. All others involved in the crash were transported to Highland District Hospital by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District and Lynchburg Joint Area Fire and Ambulance District. According to police department, a van driven Doreen Frye was westbound on West Main Street when she drove left of center and struck a car driven by Jason Burns, “basically head-on,” the police department said.

