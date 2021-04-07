COVID-19 cases on the decline

Highland County Health Department Director of Nursing Bonnie Rusch posted the following COVID-19 updates Wednesday on the health department’s Facebook page:

Case counts — Covid-19 case counts are currently at 106 cases per 100,000 in population. This is down from 150 cases per 100,000 in population one week ago. There have been 46 new cases in the county over the last two weeks. Other trends for Highland County include a slight increase in outpatient visits, emergency department visits leveling off, and a decrease in hospital admissions.

Vaccine updates — Currently, 14 percent of Highland County residents are completely vaccinated against COVID-19, and 21.6 percent have started vaccinations. The health department and others will be at the Highland County YMCA Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with walk-in availability for anyone 18 years and older and ready to be vaccinated. The Moderna vaccine will be offered and the cost is free. Register for a time slot by visiting https://highlandcovidvax.timetap.com.

There will be an evening clinic Thursday, April 15 from noon to 7 p.m. at the YMCA. Scheduling for the clinic will open by the end of this week at the link above.

New health orders —New health orders were released Monday and several older health orders have been rescinded. The new health orders are for social distancing, facial coverings, and non-congregating. To read the orders, visit www.ohio.gov and look under public health orders/COVID-19. In summary, the orders state to avoid gathering in groups. When that is not possible, the 10/6/1 rule should be followed. The 10/6/1 rule means pods of 10 people or less, 6 feet apart, and wearing a facial covering.

It’s National Public Health Week — “This week is in appreciation of the public health professionals around the U.S. A very special thank you and appreciation goes to our small health department working every day to keep Highland County safe and healthy,” Rusch wrote.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-3.jpg

Vaccination clinics in Hillsboro April 8, 15