Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week I was needing something good and something to heat up for the next day for my son’s lunch. Let’s see, I thought, I know, how about some macaroni and cheese — the perfect dish and it heats up well the next day. So here you go with some mac and cheese. Enjoy.

Baked macaroni and cheese

Ingredients

1.5 cups dry elbow macaroni shells

3 tablespoons butter or margarine

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups milk (not skimmed)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 cups shredded cheese (I like sharpe cheddar and swiss)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Bring pot of water to a boil and sprinkle a generous amount of salt and add pasta.

While the pasta cooks, melt butter in a skillet or pot — enough to hold the pasta when it’s done — add the flour and stir over medium heat until the mixture is lightly browned for one to two minutes. Add the milk and whisk to remove lumps and ad then add salt and pepper.

Cook over medium/high heat until the sauce thickens and starts to bubbles (about six minutes).

Stir in the cheese and whisk until it is smooth and melted…

Turn off the heat …

When the pasta is almost done but still is firm, drain it and add the cheese sauce.

Stir the pasta into the sauce and bake in a greased 2-quart dish (or an 8 x 8 pan works well to ) for 20- 25 minutes or until bubbly.

You can also skip baking if you want super creamy and just put it under the broiler to brown the top (keep an eye on it as it will burn quick) and then serve. It’s delicious.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Call me at 937-393-3456 or email me at shughes@timesgazette.com.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.