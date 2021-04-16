HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

April 14

A resident of Foraker Street advised that a male attempted to steal his truck. The unknown male fled on foot after not being able to drive a standard shift transmission. The incident remains under investigation.

The owner of storage units in the 10000 block of S.R. 73 advised a male and female were trespassing on the property. Upon investigation, a 23-year-old female was trespassed from the property and Jeremy Lamb, 35, of Lynchburg, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

A resident of the 8800 block of West Deadfall Road reported the theft of her purse from a vehicle while parked at a residence on McAfee Road.

April 15

Scottie Boone, 44, of Hillsboro, was arrested for a contempt of court.

Tara Dehaas, 28, of Mowrystown, was arrested for failure to appear.

James Louthan, 30, of Mowrystown, was arrested for failure to appear.