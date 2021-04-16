Care-A-Van offering COVID-19 vaccines

The Highland County Health Department announced Friday that it will be doing mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Highland County from its new Care-A-Van.

The health department will be making stops throughout Highland County and said it should make a stop near all county residents

It will be offering the Moderna vaccine.

The cost no cost to be vaccinated at the Care-A-Van. No is appointment needed.

Just meet the Care-A-Van at any of the following times and locations:

Wednesday, April 21

10 a.m. to noon — Rocky Fork area at Joey’s Pizza

12:30 p.m. to noon — Marshall

Wednesday, April 28

10 to 11 a.m. — Bufford Community Building

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Pricetown Church of Christ

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Allensburg Church of Christ

Information for this article was provided by Brittane Dance, emergency response coordinator, Highland County Health Department.

This is a picture of the Highland County Health Department’s new Care-A-Van that will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations at a location near you soon. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_Vaccine-unit.jpg This is a picture of the Highland County Health Department’s new Care-A-Van that will be giving COVID-19 vaccinations at a location near you soon. Submitted photo

