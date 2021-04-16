Care-A-Van offering COVID-19 vaccines

The Highland County Health Department announced Friday that it will be doing mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Highland County from its new Care-A-Van.
The health department will be making stops throughout Highland County and said it should make a stop near all county residents
It will be offering the Moderna vaccine.
The cost no cost to be vaccinated at the Care-A-Van. No is appointment needed.
Just meet the Care-A-Van at any of the following times and locations:
Wednesday, April 21
10 a.m. to noon — Rocky Fork area at Joey’s Pizza
12:30 p.m. to noon — Marshall
Wednesday, April 28
10 to 11 a.m. — Bufford Community Building
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Pricetown Church of Christ
1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Allensburg Church of Christ
Information for this article was provided by Brittane Dance, emergency response coordinator, Highland County Health Department.