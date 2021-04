The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

April 16

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Shannon James, 50, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension.

Jesse Bushatz, 25, of Hillsboro, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

April 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gerald Williams, 59, of Hillsboro, was arrested for obstruction and disorderly conduct.

Bonnie Lewis, 54, of Hillsboro, was cited for no operator’s license.