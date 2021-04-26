Buddy Poppy Month proclaimed

Recognizing the Buddy Poppy creed of the VFW, “Honor the Dead by Helping the Living,” Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha on Monday proclaimed the month of May as Buddy Poppy Month in Hillsboro. Recognized and endorsed by government leaders since 1922, VFW Buddy Poppies are assembled by disabled veterans, with Senior Vice Commander Dwight Reynolds adding that all proceeds from Buddy Poppy sales remain in the local community. Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Commander Rick Wilkin said that during this year’s Memorial Day observance at the Veterans Memorial in Hillsboro, two local veterans of the 1944 Battle of the Bulge will be honored, and that if there were any other locals veterans of what British Prime Minister Winston Churchill called “the greatest American battle of the war,” to contact the post at 937-393-0211 and leave a message. Wilkin said that the most new bricks in recent years will be enshrined at the Veterans Memorial, with Reynolds adding that two were replacements, but 37 were new ones that will be installed honoring veterans past and present, living and deceased. Shown (l-r) are Harsha, Wilkin and Reynolds.

Recognizing the Buddy Poppy creed of the VFW, “Honor the Dead by Helping the Living,” Hillsboro Mayor Justin Harsha on Monday proclaimed the month of May as Buddy Poppy Month in Hillsboro. Recognized and endorsed by government leaders since 1922, VFW Buddy Poppies are assembled by disabled veterans, with Senior Vice Commander Dwight Reynolds adding that all proceeds from Buddy Poppy sales remain in the local community. Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Commander Rick Wilkin said that during this year’s Memorial Day observance at the Veterans Memorial in Hillsboro, two local veterans of the 1944 Battle of the Bulge will be honored, and that if there were any other locals veterans of what British Prime Minister Winston Churchill called “the greatest American battle of the war,” to contact the post at 937-393-0211 and leave a message. Wilkin said that the most new bricks in recent years will be enshrined at the Veterans Memorial, with Reynolds adding that two were replacements, but 37 were new ones that will be installed honoring veterans past and present, living and deceased. Shown (l-r) are Harsha, Wilkin and Reynolds.