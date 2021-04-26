‘Standing firm in the truth’

On a picturesque Saturday evening late last September more than 200 people gathered on the Highland County Courthouse lawn in Hillsboro for the inaugural United In Prayer event. Now the same women’s Bible study group that organized the first event has planned another one for 6 p.m. Saturday, May 1.

“Last year we thought our nation that was founded on Christian morals, integrity, values and freedom needed to ‘return’ back to God and ask for His forgiveness. So we invited all the local churches to come together as one family of believers to pray, worship, read scripture and ask God for His forgiveness. Hence, our first United In Prayer event,” said Letty Allen, one of the Bible study group members. “This year we have witnessed such a divide in our country that we felt led by God to unite again and ask God for protection and healing.

“What better way to conquer division and dissension than to bring a community together as a whole, to unite as one to find hope, peace, love and support as a close-knit family, and lift up prayers to God so that that we can all stand firm together.”

Allen emphasized that the event is not about the Bible study group, saying it would like to get any church and any individual interested involved. She said the group talked about having two prayer events a year, but settled on one in the spring that it hopes to make an annual happening.

“We just felt we needed to get another prayer event together right now here, right now,” Allen said.

The event will include a welcome, scripture reading, prayer, singing and a message about what Allen called the “armor of God.”

The Hillsboro High School Choir will join the event in song.

“Things are being thrown at us that are pretty serious stuff, and we are asking for God’s protection in prayer, worship and song,” Allen said. “’… Gathering together with fellow believers is essential, for we were made for such a time as this (Esther 4:14).’ Together we will put on the full armor of God to stand firm in the truth.”

