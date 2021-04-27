Fire totals dispatcher’s home

A recovery fund has been set up for a Highland County Sheriff’s Office employee who lost basically everything his family owned in a fire Monday evening on Concord Road in the southern part of the county.

“The only thing he got out with was the clothes on his back,” Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barerra said. “He had on a T-shirt, shorts and flip-flops. That’s all he has.”

The Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District received a call reporting the fire at 6:15 p.m. Monday at HSCO dispatcher Damon Haught’s home at 4400 Concord Road, according to Paint Creek Lt. Branden Jackman.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the single story dwelling was completely engulfed in flames and it was determined to be a complete loss, Jackman said.

He said the cause of the fire was unknown and that the State Fire Marshal’s Office was expected to arrive at the scene Tuesday to continue the investigation.

There was one minor injury as a result of the fire. Jackman said a resident of the home experienced minor smoke inhalation and was treated and released at the scene.

“Starting over today. Yesterday, in just a matter of minutes, our home was destroyed by fire. Everything is gone,” Haught posted Tuesday on Facebook. “I tried to battle the blaze but was not able to succeed. I can’t say enough about my brothers and sisters in the fire service that responded from many fire departments and made every effort possible to save our home. Thanks to our family, work family, friends and our neighbors for the outpouring of support and assistance. We are heartbroken right now, but thankful to be alive.”

In addition to Paint Creek, firefighters from departments in Lynchburg, Mowrystown, Sardinia, Fayetteville and Mount Orab were also on the scene.

Jackman said the scene was cleared at 10:15 p.m.

Barrera said that for the last few years Haught, who lived at the residence with his wife, Debbie, has been the organizer of the local Shop With A Cop program. The sheriff said the couple lost everything in the fire.

As a result, the sheriff’s office has opened a Haught Fire Recovery Account at Merchants National Bank. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the family can do so through the account.

Firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze that destroyed a home Monday in the 4000 block of Concord Road in southern Highland County.

Recovery fund set up at Merchants National Bank