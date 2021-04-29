County still lagging behind

Highland County is closing in on one-fourth of its residents having started the COVID-19 vaccination process.

According to the Ohio Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, last updated Thursday, 24.68 percent of the population in Highland County has started its vaccinations, equaling 10,650 residents. The ODH considers started as “when an individual has received at least one valid dose of COVID-19 vaccine.”

Statewide, the average is 39.85 percent.

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 157 people, or 1.41 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 524 people, or 10.62 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 720 people, or 14.93 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 1,091 people, or 20.33 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,900 people, or 32.81 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,415 people, or 46.44 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,432 people, or 55.31 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,295 people, or 60.68 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 927 people, or 61.72 percent, have started their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,209 people, or 62.22 percent, have started their vaccines.

According to the dashboard, 20.71 percent of the population in Highland County has completed its vaccinations, equaling 8,938 people. The ODH considers completed when “an individual has received all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses and is considered fully immunized.”

The dashboard lists the following COVID-19 figures for various age groups in Highland County:

* 0-19 — 66 people, or 0.59 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 20-29 — 319 people, or 6.46 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 30-39 — 513 people, or 10.64 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 40-49 — 818 people, or 15.52 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 50-59 — 1,561 people, or 26.96 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 60-64 — 1,235 people, or 40.53 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 65-69 — 1,255 people, or 48.47 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 70-74 — 1,166 people, or 54.64 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 75-79 — 870 people, or 57.92 percent, have completed their vaccines.

* 80 and over — 1,135 people, or 58.41 percent, have completed their vaccines.

According to ODH’s COVID-19 Dashboard on Thursday, since the pandemic began Highland County has had 3,510 total COVID-19 cases, 190 hospitalizations, 61 deaths and 3,375 presumed recovered from the virus.

Less than one-fourth of residents have started vaccines