BDP Auto and Diesel opens in Leesburg

The village of Leesburg held a ribbon-cutting for DBP Diesel and Auto Repair, owned by Justin and Ashley Bailey, on April 23. The new business is located at 149 E. Main St., Leesburg. Formerly known as CR Automotive, BDP Auto and Diesel Repair works on gas and diesel engines. The business can be reached at 937-803-2007. Pictured (l-r) are Leesburg Mayor Shawn C. Priest, Justin Bailey, Ashley Bailey, Rita Smith-Daulton, Joel Morris and Chris Runyon. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/04/web1_BDP.jpg The village of Leesburg held a ribbon-cutting for DBP Diesel and Auto Repair, owned by Justin and Ashley Bailey, on April 23. The new business is located at 149 E. Main St., Leesburg. Formerly known as CR Automotive, BDP Auto and Diesel Repair works on gas and diesel engines. The business can be reached at 937-803-2007. Pictured (l-r) are Leesburg Mayor Shawn C. Priest, Justin Bailey, Ashley Bailey, Rita Smith-Daulton, Joel Morris and Chris Runyon. Submitted photo