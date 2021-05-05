ODOT grant will provide needed pedestrian bridge

A pedestrian bridge on the west end of Greenfield has been discussed over the last couple years, but now instead of it being a matter of how to make it happen, it’s a matter of when it will happen since a grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation will make it possible.

There is currently no way to cross a small creek beyond the Greenfield Branch Library and Greenhills Village Apartments without walking across a narrow vehicle bridge. It is a dangerous, but despite the lack of pedestrian-friendly places to walk or bike, there tends to be a good bit of foot and bicycle traffic in the area. Additionally, the foot and bike traffic will likely be compounded after Highland County Community Action recently opened its doors in the old Shopko building on the west side of the creek.

Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin said in his report at Tuesday’s Greenfield Village Council meeting that the ODOT Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant is for $288,000 and will include a pedestrian bridge across the creek and new sidewalks to connect the existing sidewalks on that side of town.

In other matters, New Directions was recognized at the council meeting by a proclamation received by director Tonia McLanahan, who was the first director of the youth ministry in 1989 when it began, and then returned to the role in 2019.

McLanahan was joined by two eighth-grade students who had been at New Directions that evening and decided to check out the council meeting.

The proclamation recognizes the youth organization for its more than three decades of building faith and encouraging local youth, the good works of its members that extend well beyond Greenfield, and the “significant and eternal impact” the organization has made and continues to make.

Wilkin reported that an issue has been discovered recently with residents paying their water and sewer bills online. The issue was discovered as the village set out recently to shut off water at residences where the bill had not been paid. However, it was discovered at multiple properties that people had paid, but had gone through a payment site not affiliated with the village and the village had not received the payment.

The city manager said those people had Googled how to pay their water bill in Greenfield, and some had been directed to doxo.com. While payment from the unaffiliated site will eventually come to the village, it is not the right way to make the payments, Wilkin said.

Anyone who wants to pay their water and sewer bill online should go to the village’s website at greenfieldohio.net. Once there, click on “Pay Your Utility Bill Online.” You will be routed to Invoicecloud.com where you can pay. Additionally, those who register with an email address or cell number for online pay will receive an email or text message reminder with a link on which to pay every month.

A project on North Fifth Street for curbs, gutters, and to replace the storm sewer is winding down, and since the project came in under budget, Wilkin said that part of Fifth Street from Mill Street to Evans Street will be able to receive new paving instead of just the patching that was initially planned.

Wilkin said these are the first pieces in place to get aging infrastructure fixed across the village as finances allow. Inflow and infiltration are a matter of concern in places throughout the village due to the aging infrastructure, but Mill and Fifth streets getting fixed are steps to reducing the excessive water intrusion into the village’s system. The next steps are to address Fayette Street and Fourth Street.

Wilkin reported that the village has applied for a grant to hold another tire rodeo and paper shredding event as was done a couple years ago. The last event was successful, he said, and the village is hoping to get the grant again.

Council member Brenda Losey, reporting on a communication from Jimmy Jones, said that no-fishing signs are being posted at the Mitchell Park pond in preparation for the kids’ fishing derby set for June 5.

With Memorial Day coming up, Wilkin wondered in his report to council who is going to head up the program this year, adding that he hopes things are as they have been in past years, with the exception of 2020, “with the parade and the whole nine yards.” The thing is, the village hasn’t heard from any group yet as to whether the traditional Memorial Day observance will take place. In past years it has been organized by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Upcoming events:

* National Day of Prayer to be observed on May 6 at noon on the City Hall lawn.

* Highland County Community Action will host an open house/grand opening event at its new Greenfield location on Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Highland County Chamber of Commerce Coffee and Commerce on May 12 from 8-9 a.m. at Greenfield City Hall.

* McClain High School students and staff will perform various community service projects across the village as they participate in the annual MHS Day on May 14.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

New Directions Director Tonia McLanahan (left) is pictured with eighth-graders Jordan Brown (center) and Meezy Copas, who attend the youth ministry. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2021/05/web1_ND-proc-Gfield-5-4-21-1.jpg New Directions Director Tonia McLanahan (left) is pictured with eighth-graders Jordan Brown (center) and Meezy Copas, who attend the youth ministry. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Water bill confusion; no fishing signs at Mitchell Park