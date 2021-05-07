G3 hosting Wine Walk, chalk art

Grow Greater Greenfield (G3) will host two events on Saturday, May 15 — a Wine Walk Art Show and Side Walk Chalk Event.

The Side Walk Chalk Event starts at noon and is free. G3 is asking participants to meet at the City Building. Merleen Van Dyke, G3 board chairwoman, said people will then be told where to go to create their chalk art on a specific section of sidewalk.

The Wine Walk Art Show will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 8 p.m. This event is ticketed, costing $20 to participate, and being reserved for people aged 21 and older. However, Van Dyke said G3 has sold all of the tickets it allocated for the event.

She said there will be a variety of art, such as paintings, drawings, carvings, photography, wall quilts, string art, blown glass and pottery.

Van Dyke said she expects 150 people to participate in the events.

She said that in terms of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be hand sanitizer available at each entrance, but because ticket holders will be tasting wine and snacks, masks will not be required. However, she said the organization encourages people to wear masks when they are indoors and not participating.

She said people with tickets will check in at Homerun Insurance and receive instructions on the route as well as have the “opportunity to play a fun game to earn tickets for a drawing.” She said there will be eight more stops, with six of them offering a wine tasting and a complimentary snack. The six stops offering wine are: C&C Barbershop, Black Cat Tattoo, Be The Light Boutique, Southern Hills Community Bank, UPP Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine and Robbins Village Florist.

The other two stops are Kensley Jett Photography, which she said will have a selfie photo backdrop, and Cream -n- Sugar Café will have art and coffee. Ticket holders will need to get their ticket stamped at all nine stops to be entered into the prize drawing.

“Our downtown, just like others, has struggled to attract customers especially during the pandemic,” Van Dyke said. “Many people have never taken the time to park and get out and walk to the many businesses that Greenfield has. We are already looking to next year and making this event bigger and better.”

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Idea is to draw folks inside businesses